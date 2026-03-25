<p>Bengaluru: The city’s oldest and most iconic utsav, the Bengaluru Karaga, officially commenced on Tuesday night with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony (Dhwajarohana) at the historic Sri Dharmaraya Swamy Temple in Thigalarpet.</p>.<p>The festival will culminate in the grand Karaga Shaktyotsava on the night of April 1.</p>.<p>Addressing the press, C Narayanaswamy, Chairman of the Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Management Committee, outlined the schedule.</p>.<p>Daily special pujas will be held from March 25 to 28, followed by the ‘Aarati’ on Sunday, ‘Hasi Karaga’ on Monday, and ‘Pongal Seva’ on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The main event, the 'Karaga Shaktyotsava', will coincide with the Dharmaraya Swamy Mahanavami Rathotsava on Wednesday. This will be followed by ‘Gavu Shanti’ on April 2 and the concluding ‘Vasantotsava’ along with the flag-lowering ceremony on Friday.</p>.<p>As per tradition, priest A Gnanendra will carry the floral Karaga pyramid, representing Goddess Draupadi, through the city’s temples.</p>.<p><strong>Visit to 26 temples </strong></p>.<p>Beginning from Thigalarpet at midnight on Chaitra Purnima (April 1), the procession will visit 26 temples, including the Halsuru Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Nagartharapete Venugopalaswamy Temple, and Prasanna Gangadhareshwara Swamy Temple.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are scheduled to offer flowers to the Karaga during the midnight procession. Special arrangements and pujas have also been organised at the Karagada Kunte in Cubbon Park and the Mariswamy Matha in Kalasipalya.</p>