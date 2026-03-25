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Historic Bengaluru Karaga utsav kicks off with flag hoisting; main procession on April 1

The festival will culminate in the grand Karaga Shaktyotsava on the night of April 1.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 22:58 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 22:58 IST
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