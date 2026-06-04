History of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School: How a 168-year-old landmark shaped Bengaluru’s Cantonment

<p>Long before <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>became a hub of technology and glass skyscrapers, the British Cantonment and its institutions were among the defining features of the city. Among the landmarks that have witnessed this changing cityscape is St Joseph’s Boys’ High School (SJBHS) on Museum Road. With over 168 years of rich history, the story of this iconic institution reflects not just academic endurance but a chronicle of historical incidents that mirror the birth of modern Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The foundation of the institution was laid in 1841 by Bishop Bonnaud, who envisioned a robust Catholic academy for the growing military station. However, it was not until 1854 that the vision took concrete shape. </p>.<p>Armed with a modest budget and relentless faith, French foreign missionaries from the Missions Étrangères de Paris (MEP) purchased a plot of land specially for the educational vision for just Rs 1,000 on St John’s Hill. There, Father Bouteloup constructed a humble brick building at a cost of Rs 3,000. Named St Joseph’s Seminary, it initially operated as a residential academy and a children’s home. </p>.<p>A turning point came in 1858, now regarded as the school’s official founding year. With the University of Madras introducing a rigorous matriculation framework, the institution opened its doors to all, transitioning from a secluded seminary into a proper school.</p>.When school sections become labels.<p>As the Cantonment rapidly urbanised, the school required a larger campus to match its growing reputation. Father Maurice Vissac, an iron-willed rector, recognised that the school’s future lay in a grand, centralised campus. Under his leadership, the school acquired a sprawling, leafy estate known as Rocklands on Museum Road, strategically located adjacent to the Madras Bank (which later became the State Bank of India). </p>.<p>In 1898, the school officially migrated to its magnificent, classical European-style building on the new site. Yet, testing times lay just ahead. </p>.<p><strong>Plague and wartime crisis</strong></p><p>In 1902, a devastating plague outbreak swept through Bengaluru. Terrified parents withdrew their children from classrooms, fleeing infected parts of the city and causing enrolment to plummet. However, the school endured, anchored by its resilient structure and a blossoming sports culture. This athletic spirit eventually necessitated the purchase of a vast playground further down the road, affectionately christened ‘New Fields’ (located on Vittal Mallya Road).</p>.<p>The modern era of St Joseph’s was paradoxically catalysed by the tragedies of distant European battlefields. World War I decimated an entire generation of young men in France, leaving the MEP Fathers severely depleted and unable to staff their foreign missions adequately. Recognising these limitations, Bishop Despastures of Mysore decided in February 1937 to transfer the stewardship of all St Joseph’s institutions to the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits).</p>.<p>The Jesuit transition was immediately tested by the outbreak of World War II. Because Italy was one of the Axis powers opposing the Allies, the Italian and German Jesuit priests running the school were classified as enemy aliens by the British colonial government. Many were arrested and sent to military internment camps. Despite this crisis, the school endured, kept afloat by the support of Swiss Jesuits and local Anglo-Indian educators, including the dedicated E J Jacques.</p> .<p><strong>A modern legacy</strong></p><p>Originally christened St Joseph’s European High School to cater primarily to colonial and Anglo-Indian boys, the school permanently shed its exclusionary moniker in 1968. Re-emerging as St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, it cemented the inclusive, egalitarian identity it carries today.</p>.<p>More than 168 years after its modest beginnings on St John’s Hill, the institution, today, remains one of Bengaluru’s most respected schools, having nurtured generations of young boys into responsible citizens and global leaders.</p>