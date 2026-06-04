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History of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School: How a 168-year-old landmark shaped Bengaluru’s Cantonment

Through plagues, World Wars, and the birth of modern Bengaluru, this iconic institution on Museum Road has stood as a resilient chronicle of the city’s history.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 20:24 IST
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The chapel building at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School Bengaluru.

The chapel building at St Joseph’s Boys’ High School Bengaluru. 

Photo: School archives

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Published 03 June 2026, 20:24 IST
BengaluruSpecialsSpectrumSt Joseph’s Boys’ High SchoolPremium

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