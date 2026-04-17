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Hit-and-run in Whitefield: 27-year-old data entry operator killed

The deceased, Yashaswini, met with the accident around 7.10 pm while returning home from work on her two-wheeler, police said.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:19 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:19 IST
AccidentWhitefield

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