<p>Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run incident near Kodathi village within the Whitefield traffic police limits on Wednesday evening.<br><br>The deceased, Yashaswini, met with the accident around 7.10 pm while returning home from work on her two-wheeler, police said.<br><br>Yashaswini, a resident of Electronics City and a data entry operator at a stamp office, was struck by a lorry. The impact left her with critical injuries. Passersby rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.<br></p>.Woman crushed to death by speeding lorry in Bengaluru's Adugodi.<p>"The tipper lorry sped away from the spot immediately after the collision. We are currently scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and the route toward Sarjapur to identify the vehicle and the driver," a senior traffic police officer said.<br><br>Whitefield traffic police registered a case under IPC sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have seized the lorry and launched a search to trace the absconding driver.</p>