Holi special trains from Bengaluru to Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand

Train number 06563 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on Saturdays (Feb 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18 and 25) to reach Dhanbad (Jharkhand) at 10.15 am on Mondays.