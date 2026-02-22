<p>The South Western Railway (SWR) will run the following special trains connecting Bengaluru to West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi: </p>.<p>Train number 06565 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on Sundays (Feb 22, March 1 and 8) to reach Malda Town (West Bengal) at 4.30 pm on Tuesdays. </p>.Salon-style clinics lure consumers with risky skin and hair treatments in Bengaluru.<p>In the return direction, train number 06566 will depart from Malda Town at 4 pm on Wednesdays (Feb 25, March 4 and 11) to arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 12.45 pm on Fridays. </p>.<p>Train number 06563 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7.30 am on Saturdays (Feb 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18 and 25) to reach Dhanbad (Jharkhand) at 10.15 am on Mondays. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06564 will depart from Dhanbad at 8.45 pm on Mondays (Feb 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20 and 27) to arrive at Yeshwantpur on Wednesdays at 9.30 pm. </p>.<p>Train number 06597 will depart from Yeshwanpur at 7 am on Thursdays (March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30) and reach Yog Nagari Rikshikesh (Uttarakhand) at 10.20 am on Saturdays. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06598 will depart from Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 5.55 pm on Saturdays (March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18, 25 and May 2) to arrive at Yeshwantpur at 7.45 pm on Mondays. </p>