Holi special trains to run on Bengaluru-Bikaner route

<p>Bengaluru: The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train between Yeshwantpur and Bikaner for passengers returning after Holi. </p>.<p>Train number 06543 will depart from Yeshwantpur at 7 am on March 11, 18 and 25 (Wednesdays) and reach Bikaner at 3 pm on Fridays. </p>.<p>In the return direction, train number 06544 will depart from Bikaner at 1 am on March 14, 21 and 28 (Saturdays) and arrive at Yeshwantpur at 4 am on Sundays. </p>.Holi special trains from Bengaluru to Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.<p>The train will have 23 coaches and include stoppages at Hubballi, Belagavi, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, Kota and Jaipur, among others. </p>