Home-alone woman found murdered in Bengaluru, no signs of forced entry

<p>Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman living alone was found murdered in her rented house in Muniyappa Layout in south Bengaluru on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The victim was found in a semi-nude condition.</p>.<p>Police suspect the assailant was known to her and are awaiting the forensic report to determine whether she was sexually assaulted.</p>.<p>Krishna Barman, a native of West Bengal, worked as a cook in the city and lived alone in a small rented room in Hongasandra.</p>.<p>The murder came to light around 9.30 pm when the house owner discovered her body.</p>.<p>Based on preliminary findings, police suspect Krishna was strangled. She also had external injuries, a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Investigators believe the assailant was someone known to the victim, as there were no immediate signs of forced entry into the room.</p>.<p>Police have registered a case of murder and are examining the victim's recent movements, phone records and acquaintances to establish the motive behind the crime. </p>