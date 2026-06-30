Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Home-alone woman found murdered in Bengaluru, no signs of forced entry

Police suspect the assailant was known to her and are awaiting the forensic report to determine whether she was sexually assaulted.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 23:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 23:18 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us