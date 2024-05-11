Home-alone woman murdered for gold chain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old home-alone woman was murdered by assailants who fled with her gold chain on Friday, police officials said.

The victim was identified as Divya, a resident of Konasandra in western Bengaluru. Her husband, who runs a salon, was away at work at the time of the incident.

Preliminary police investigations show that Divya put up fierce resistance, but was eventually overpowered and strangled by her killers.