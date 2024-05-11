Home-alone woman murdered for gold chain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old home-alone woman was murdered by assailants who fled with her gold chain on Friday, police officials said.
The victim was identified as Divya, a resident of Konasandra in western Bengaluru. Her husband, who runs a salon, was away at work at the time of the incident.
Preliminary police investigations show that Divya put up fierce resistance, but was eventually overpowered and strangled by her killers.
The Kengeri police have opened a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the killers.
Published 10 May 2024, 19:42 IST