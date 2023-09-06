Home owner in Bengaluru raises rent by Rs 10k, revises amount after facing flak online

House rents in Bengaluru continue to skyrocket amid the influx of people working multinational companies and IT offices. Landlords demanding exorbitant rents is nothing new and some have been even known to ask for LinkedIn profiles to verify their tenants' credentials.

While high rents and odd requests are fairly routine, a post on X has now gone viral, detailing how a landlord in the city increased the rent of an apartment by Rs 10,000 in a few hours after noticing strong demand for the property.

M G Bharath, who according to his X handle is a software engineer with Google, recently announced that a 2-bedroom flat in Indiranagar owned by him was up for rent for Rs 45,000.

Photos of the tastefully decorated house with beautiful furniture soon went viral, with many asking about its availability. Bharath, after seeing the soaring demand for the property, quickly revised the rent to Rs 55,000, drawing flak from social media users.

After the social media backlash, Bharath again reduced the rent to the initial Rs 45,000. On social media platform X, he wrote, “I never expected so many responses to my rental tweet! They were mostly love, with a bit of hate mixed in for increasing the rent. Really sorry about that!”