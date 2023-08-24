Homeless man on footpath dies in LPG fire accident in Bengaluru

A 45-year-old homeless man sleeping on the footpath died in a fire accident caused by LPG leakage in southern Bengaluru on Thursday morning, police said.

As many as 12 cylinders were stocked in a small ground-floor room with no ventilation or lighting at Chikalakshmaiah Layout, off Hosur Road. Under LPG regulation laws, only two cylinders can be stored at a time.

The ground-floor room, along with that on the first floor, was rented by an eatery located next door.

At around 9.10 am, two employees arrived to take out some cylinders and transfer them to the eatery. Police suspect that LPG leaked from broken hose pipes all night, trapping it in the room.