Horrific head-on collision on Bengaluru airport road kills one, injures seven

Bengaluru: A man was killed and seven people were injured in a horrific head-on collision between two cars on Ballari Road in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning.
The high-speed accident occurred around 8.15 am between a white Hyundai i20 and a maroon Fiat Punto on the flyover near Raithara Santhe, not too far from Kogilu.
The white car (KA 01 MJ 5977) was driven by one Mohid and had three others between the ages of 20-25, all of whom were returning from Devanahalli to Bengaluru. Mohid crashed into the central median at a high speed, causing the car to jump over it and crash into the maroon car on the other lane head-first.
"They were supposedly returning from a party that was held last night. The driver lost control of his car and crashed into the median but couldn’t stop the car from going over it. The other family got hit, unfortunately,” said a police officer in the know.
The maroon car (KA 50 N 3681) was driven by Narendra Babu (52), who was driving his wife Lakshmi (42), their daughter Inchara (17) and a relative Shobha (42) from their home in Vidyaranyapura to Nandi Hills. Police noted that they were the last of three cars with relatives all headed to the same location.
The impact of the head-on collision crushed the front of the white car and damaged the bonnet of the maroon car.
Yelahanka traffic police said that Sheikh Ahmed, a 20-year-old Jayanagar resident who was sitting beside Mohid, was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Mohid sustained head injuries but is out of danger. The other two passengers Hussain Sharif and Mohammad Maaz also sustained minor injuries, they added.
Babu and Shobha sustained minor injuries but his wife suffered severe head injuries and his daughter suffered a right leg fracture.
The accident caused peak-hour traffic to crawl for about an hour while the debris was cleared and the victims were taken to the hospital.
An FIR was filed at the Yelahanka Traffic Police station on Sunday afternoon by Narendra Babu, under relevant sections (279, 337, 338, 304a) of the Indian Penal Code.