Horrific head-on collision on Bengaluru airport road kills one, injures seven

Bengaluru: A man was killed and seven people were injured in a horrific head-on collision between two cars on Ballari Road in northern Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

The high-speed accident occurred around 8.15 am between a white Hyundai i20 and a maroon Fiat Punto on the flyover near Raithara Santhe, not too far from Kogilu.

The white car (KA 01 MJ 5977) was driven by one Mohid and had three others between the ages of 20-25, all of whom were returning from Devanahalli to Bengaluru. Mohid crashed into the central median at a high speed, causing the car to jump over it and crash into the maroon car on the other lane head-first.

"They were supposedly returning from a party that was held last night. The driver lost control of his car and crashed into the median but couldn’t stop the car from going over it. The other family got hit, unfortunately,” said a police officer in the know.