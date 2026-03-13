<p>Bengaluru: Hospital kitchens are prioritising food for patients and limiting menus at their canteens.</p>.<p>Many of the hospital canteens are looking for alternative means such as switching from traditional gas-based kitchens to electric kitchens. Some hospitals are dependent on piped natural gas. </p>.<p>Srikant Subudhi, COO of Aster Whitefield Hospital, told <em>DH</em>, “Due to the LPG shortage, the hospital is focusing on serving patients first, ensuring they get meals while minimizing food services for staff and visitors. This helps conserve LPG and manage the limited supply effectively”.</p>.Hotel industry worst affected due to uncertain supply of commercial LPG cylinders .<p>“To combat the situation, we have reduced our food menu variety to conserve LPG consumption. We are in talks with suppliers to instal new electric cooking equipment,” he said. Many private hospitals said they are noticing the problem for the last three days.</p>.<p>“We are not able to procure adequate gas supply, so we are looking at reducing the menu and limiting only to patients,” the spokesperson of a private hospital said. </p>.<p>However, hospitals like MS Ramaiah Hospital said they are not anticipating any disruption due to the use of piped gas and electric appliances. </p>.<p><strong>Government hospitals</strong></p>.<p>Canteens at government hospitals are looking at cutting down menus. The owner of the canteen at a government hospital told DH, “Our stock is ending soon. We might be able to function for another day. We are cutting down menus and serving only rice items to save on gas”.</p>.<p>ISKCON recently collaborated with government hospitals to provide dietary food to inpatients. </p>.<p>Naveena Neerada Dasa, executive director-strategy and international relations, Akshaya Patra Foundation, World Food Movement, ISKCON, Bengaluru said, “For Akshaya Patra, we are using briquettes. For supplying food to patients, we are dependent on piped gas and electronic equipment. No matter what, we will continue supplying food to patients as it as an essential service”.</p>.<p>Briquettes are compacted blocks of coal dust, biomass (sawdust, agricultural waste) or charcoal used as renewable and efficient fuel source for heating, cooking and industrial boilers.</p>