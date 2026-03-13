Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Hospital kitchens in Bengaluru prioritise food for patients, limit menus amid LPG shortage

Many of the hospital canteens are looking for alternative means such as switching from traditional gas-based kitchens to electric kitchens.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 23:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 23:24 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPGhospitals

Follow us on :

Follow Us