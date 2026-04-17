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Hotel blaze near NICE Toll in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Preliminary probe suggested a short circuit in one of the culinary equipment may have triggered the blaze.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 01:57 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 01:57 IST
BengaluruFire

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