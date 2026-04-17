Hotel blaze near NICE Toll in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

<p>Bengaluru: A blaze broke out on Thursday afternoon at a hotel near Sompura NICE Toll, police said. No casualties or injuries were reported.</p>.<p>Fire Department officials said they received an alert at 1.23 pm at Shuddha Thindi. Fire tenders and firefighters were rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>"At the time of the incident there were no patrons. Firefighters acted immediately and contained the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported," a senior firefighter told DH.</p>.Fire reported at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru.<p>Preliminary probe suggested a short circuit in one of the culinary equipment may have triggered the blaze. Further investigation is underway.</p>