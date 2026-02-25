<p>The Bengaluru City South Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on Al-Faaz Hotel in Gurappanapalya for multiple violations, including unhygienic conditions, failure to segregate waste, and use of banned single-use plastic.</p>.<p>During an inspection of the premises, officials reported “gross uncleanliness” and improper disposal of waste. The establishment had failed to segregate wet and dry waste, in violation of municipal solid waste management rules. Authorities also found single-use plastic items in use.</p>.Bengaluru North Corporation designates 70 feeding spots for street dogs.<p>In a press note, the corporation reiterated that all hotels and commercial establishments in the city must strictly adhere to waste segregation norms and adopt eco-friendly practices.</p>