Hotel staff 'locked me up' over cancelled booking: College student

Bengaluru: A college student says the staff of a hotel in southern Bengaluru's BTM Layout tried to lock him up in a room after he asked for a refund of a cancelled room booking.
While the police have taken up a case based on the man's complaint, they suspect that the entire story was fabricated.
According to Anoop Anilkumar, 21, he booked a room in the hotel located in BTM 1st Stage on November 5 for his friends who were visiting him from a different city.
When he went to the hotel to check the room around 11.15 pm that day before his friends' arrival, he found too many cockroaches.
The student says he immediately cancelled the booking and asked for a refund,but the receptionist declined. That's not all, the receptionist and the manager then tried to lock him up in a room, Anilkumar stated in the complaint.
According to the student, he somehow managed to escape, but sustained injuries in the process. He then took a friend's help to get medical aid at a private hospital and file a police complaint, he added.
Madiwala police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
A police officer close to the investigation said it appeared to be a "cock and bull story".
"We have questioned the hotel staff, and they have outrightly denied the allegations," the officer told DH.
According to the staff, they showed Anilkumar different rooms and explained their rent. However, he didn't agree to the price and raised an objection. The staff said they didn't lower the price, and he left.
"We have asked the hotel staff to get the CCTV footage. We will examine it and take further action based on the findings,” the officer said.