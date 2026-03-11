<p>Bengaluru: The sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, coupled with the absence of a regulatory framework, will have a ripple effect with hotel-goers having to soon pay a hefty price for daily food.</p>.<p>The shortage appears to be a result of a sudden policy shift to prioritise domestic supply over commercial interests.</p>.<p>Rishi, an HP Gas distributor for CBD area, confirmed that commercial fillings had been halted.</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers warn of temporary shutdown of eateries amid disruptions over LPG cylinder supply.<p>“Since yesterday, commercial supply has stopped. My 15-member staff and delivery vehicles are sitting idle. While some private players have stock, the lack of compatible equipment makes it hard for hotels to switch,” Rishi said. </p>.<p>He said, “We are trying to ration what’s left, but by tomorrow, there will be nothing to give. The effect will hit more than just food, the pharma companies relying on gas for steam generation and drug manufacturing are also feeling the heat”.</p>.<p>Another gas supplier said they have exhausted their commercial cylinder stocks. </p>.<p>“There are rumours that some suppliers are hoarding stock to increase profits and are charging Rs 3,000 and more for a 19-kg and 21-kg commercial cylinders in black market. However, I have not done that. We have distributed all our cylinders and our stocks are now completely over because new supplies are not arriving,” Rishi said. “Commercial cylinders that cost Rs 1,700 just days ago are now being quoted at Rs 2,200 or even Rs 3,000. That too isn’t available,” said the owner of a prominent restaurant.</p>.<p>Hemamalini Maiya, managing partner of the restaurant, said even switching to alternative cooking methods will take some time.</p>.<p>“For instance, we can make idlis with electric steamers. But our dosas are entirely dependent on LPG. Alternative fuel or induction stoves will not yield the right texture and quality of premium dosas”.</p>.<p>The restaurants will consider limiting output and customers depending on how the situation unfolds.</p>.<p>The impact is felt most by thousands of office-goers and commuters who rely on these hotels for daily food.</p>.<p>“I come here every day for my afternoon meal, but today they said only limited items are being served,” Suresh, an auto driver said. “If these hotels close, where do people like us go?”. </p>