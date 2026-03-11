Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Hotels in Bengaluru look for alternative fuel sources amid LPG shortage

The shortage appears to be a result of a sudden policy shift to prioritise domestic supply over commercial interests.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsHotel

Follow us on :

Follow Us