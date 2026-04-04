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House prices up as Bengalureans seek premium living

Anarock Group pegs the rise in property prices at 8% in Q1 this year, mainly due to increased new supply in the luxury and ultra-luxury segments.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 21:59 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 21:59 IST
India NewsBenagluruinfrastructureHousehousing

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