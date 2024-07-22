How a crime syndicate grabbed land, extorted crores by hoodwinking courts in Bengaluru

Since there were indications of a larger syndicate, the probe was transferred to the CID.

During the investigation, the CID found over 100 such cases and so far has filed chargesheets in 51. The others are under investigation.

The agency also found instances of land grabbing and extorting large sums of money to the tune of several crores from victims (the property owners) by flaunting the court orders. The CID has gathered bank transaction details (wire transfers and cheques) to the tune of approximately Rs 70 lakh, the other transactions being in cash.

Modus operandi

Explaining the modus operandi to DH, a senior CID officer said, “He [Moses] created fake documents of BBMP khata extract and certificate, created fake rental agreements in the name of fictitious persons, who approach the court as the plaintiff and the defendant. Then they get the compromise suit done and also get the eviction order. They have filed similar suits with false documents in more than 100 cases in the Court of Small Causes.”

The syndicate was operational till 2018-19 and came to light following the high court's direction. FIRs filed earlier named 18 people, including Moses.

“Let us say there is 10,000 sqft of land. Of this, they filed petitions for 600 sqft and 2,400 sqft or filed petitions for the same 600 sqft. Hence, a few of the cases were merged.

“In some cases, the CID investigators called the victims to register the FIRs as they were not aware of the decrees issued by the courts on the land they owned,” the officer said.

Based in Bengaluru, PU pass

Moses, the linchpin, is based in Bengaluru. He has only completed Pre-University (PU) education, as per the investigators and formed the syndicate with the others with the sole intention of duping unsuspecting landowners.