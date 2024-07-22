How a crime syndicate grabbed land, extorted crores by hoodwinking courts in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fake land documents and compromise decrees from courts formed the crux of a well-oiled syndicate that operated in Bengaluru for years and engaged in land grabbing and extorting crores of rupees.
The crime syndicate was busted by the CID with four of the key accused being booked under the stringent Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA), 2000. Senior officers said the oldest case dated back to 2005.
John Moses, 47, the linchpin, along with three other key associates were arrested and booked under KCOCA, the CID said on Monday. The names of the others have been withheld as of now since investigations are on, officials said.
The first case was registered on December 7, 2020, at the Halasuru Gate police station following directions by the high court.
According to FIR seen by DH, one B Mani gave a general power of attorney (GPA) to one Sendil Kumar for the 100 ft by 56 ft plot of land (870 Old North Portion Of Khanesumari no-157/1) near Anjaneya Temple Road, Gokul First Stage, Yeshwantpur.
Kumar then moved the Court of Small Causes against one Arun for its possession and produced documents, which later turned out to be fake. The plea was registered on April 26, 2018. On May 31, 2018, a compromise decree was ordered after both the parties agreed.
Sometime later, the man who owned the property moved the high court after Mani filed an execution application on Arun, as per the FIR. The high court dismissed the compromise decree and ordered a case to be registered.
Since there were indications of a larger syndicate, the probe was transferred to the CID.
During the investigation, the CID found over 100 such cases and so far has filed chargesheets in 51. The others are under investigation.
The agency also found instances of land grabbing and extorting large sums of money to the tune of several crores from victims (the property owners) by flaunting the court orders. The CID has gathered bank transaction details (wire transfers and cheques) to the tune of approximately Rs 70 lakh, the other transactions being in cash.
Modus operandi
Explaining the modus operandi to DH, a senior CID officer said, “He [Moses] created fake documents of BBMP khata extract and certificate, created fake rental agreements in the name of fictitious persons, who approach the court as the plaintiff and the defendant. Then they get the compromise suit done and also get the eviction order. They have filed similar suits with false documents in more than 100 cases in the Court of Small Causes.”
The syndicate was operational till 2018-19 and came to light following the high court's direction. FIRs filed earlier named 18 people, including Moses.
“Let us say there is 10,000 sqft of land. Of this, they filed petitions for 600 sqft and 2,400 sqft or filed petitions for the same 600 sqft. Hence, a few of the cases were merged.
“In some cases, the CID investigators called the victims to register the FIRs as they were not aware of the decrees issued by the courts on the land they owned,” the officer said.
Based in Bengaluru, PU pass
Moses, the linchpin, is based in Bengaluru. He has only completed Pre-University (PU) education, as per the investigators and formed the syndicate with the others with the sole intention of duping unsuspecting landowners.