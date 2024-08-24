How a govt school is getting great marks

Our own children were going to Inventure Academy in Whitefield and we saw closely how it was supporting this school. It would send its students to conduct outreach programmes here and call these children over

to participate in football games and literature festivals. They came forward to be our education partner and we felt they were the right fit. As part of the PPP, they have appointed and trained 34 teachers to the Ramagondanahalli school at their cost. These are a mix of qualified teachers, professionals who have changed careers, and college

graduates. Teach For India has also placed its fellows in this school. The government staff teaches in the Kannada-medium section.