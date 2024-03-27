How Bengaluru homes and apartments save every drop

Kochu Shankar, the vice president of the resident welfare association at Trinity Enclave, Banjara Layout in Horamavu, said that conventional methods of preventing wastage, such as using grey water (water that has already been used in washing machines, kitchen sinks, and bathroom sinks) for gardening and flushing toilets, are employed by several households in the locality. He believes that recycling water in old residential areas with individual houses is a difficult task, involving major modifications to plumbing.