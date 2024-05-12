Home
How Bengaluru’s women auto drivers are redefining gender roles

In the streets of Bengaluru, one more male bastion is being taken over by women. Women auto drivers are challenging stereotypes and rewriting norms. The city has approximately 1.45 lakh auto drivers, but only 200 of these are women according to those in the know. But, that is slowly changing. From providing for their families to experiencing newfound freedom, Women auto drivers of Bengaluru have a unique story to share. Watch the success story about the rise of women auto drivers in Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 07:28 IST
