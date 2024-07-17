How can government issue contracts for solid waste management without landfills? asks Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

When asked about the allegations that solid waste management contracts for a sum of Rs 94,000 crore were given for 30 years to certain blacklisted companies, he said, “A union minister has alleged that I have taken a bribe of Rs 15,000 crore to issue contracts for solid waste management. The media has reported it too, but it is completely baseless.”

“We are struggling to identify lands for landfills. Without landfills, where is the question of giving contracts to any firm? The issue is also in the court as waste disposal at Mandur has stopped for the last three days. We are looking for an alternative site. We are in talks with Nice (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise) organisation for the same,” he said.