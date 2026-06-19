How football is uniting Japanese in Bengaluru

<p>The city’s Japanese football community is building friendship and belonging in a city thousands of kilometres from home. As Japan’s Men’s World Cup team is winning fans worldwide not just for their performances but also for their discipline, teamwork and respect on and off the pitch, those same values are quietly taking root in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Home to a growing Japanese community, the city now hosts long-running football group FC Kogen Kikou and development-focused academy Samurai Bangalore Football Club, bringing together hundreds of players, professionals and families. For many, football has become more than a sport — it is a way to build community, preserve culture and create a home away from home.</p>.<p><strong>More than a club</strong></p>.<p>For members of FC Kogen Kikou, football is as much about community as it is about the game itself. Active within Bengaluru’s Japanese community for over a decade, the club brings together professionals, students and long-term residents through weekly matches and amateur leagues.</p>.<p>Its group on the social media platform LINE has over 100 members, including former residents who have since returned to Japan. Players are aged between 22 and 64.</p>.<p>“Football is a good communication tool,” says 33-year-old Okada Yuta, who joined the club in 2019. “You make friends, share information and spend time together.”</p>.<p>Many members arrive in India on work assignments, often without family. What begins as a Sunday game becomes something more meaningful. Teammates help newcomers settle in, offering advice and company long after the final whistle.</p>.<p>“Having teammates and friends here makes Bengaluru feel much more like home,” says 42-year-old Yuta Namiki, who joined the club soon after he arrived in the city two years ago. </p>.<p>The team regularly participates in local competitions and recently finished as runners-up in an All India Japanese football tournament featuring teams from Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. </p>.<p><strong>Japanese coach in Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p>When Osaka native Taiki Yoshida arrived in India, he was surprised by the difference in coaching philosophy. “The biggest difference is that Japanese coaches focus on the player’s journey, developing technical and tactical skills over time,” Taiki says. Whereas, in India, he feels the emphasis is often placed on winning matches and fast-tracking players to the professional level rather than developing the individual’s technical skills. He adds that consistent repetition of core fundamentals, from ball control and body positioning to movement off the ball, forms the foundation of a player’s development.</p>.<p>In 2019, Taiki founded Samurai Bangalore Football Club to introduce aspects of Japanese grassroots coaching to Bengaluru. Today, the academy trains more than 400 students across three centres and recently launched a girls’ programme.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His academy’s teams now compete in the KSFA Youth Premier League, while professional clubs have approached him for coaching inputs.</p>