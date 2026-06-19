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How football is uniting Japanese in Bengaluru

Japanese expats have quietly built a thriving community whose agenda is beyond just sport
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:08 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:08 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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