How lakes become hostile for birds

The area with shallow water is important in any lake. The vegetation growth in such areas is a natural phenomenon crucial for birds. But it is treated as an eyesore by many. “Genesys of ecology is in plants. With plants, smaller insects will start living, which will be eaten by bigger insects that come searching for them, which birds eat,” Raghavendra explains how vegetation helps birds. Not all birds eat fish, and many eat insects and molluscs.