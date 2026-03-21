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How long should parks be open in Bengaluru? MLAs to decide amid security, budget talks

The meeting also saw discussions around the mushrooming illegal flexes and hoardings, including those erected by political leaders.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 02:44 IST
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Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao participate in a meeting convened to suggest inputs for the corporation budget.
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao participate in a meeting convened to suggest inputs for the corporation budget.
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Published 21 March 2026, 02:44 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsD K ShivakumarParks

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