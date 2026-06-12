How nostalgia is driving 'kidulting' in Bengaluru

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">Social media</a> is rife with posts about how people have been spending their adult money on everything from cute stationery, to art supplies, plushies and action figurines. It’s called ‘kidulting’ and though the trend is not new, it has seen a resurgence in the past two years.</p>.<p>About 10 years ago, adult colouring books began to catch the fancy of everyone from amateur to seasoned artists. It continues to be a popular section in bookstores across the city. Stress relief, time for reflection and just watching colour fill up a page are some of the draws of these books with themes ranging from mandala art, to wildlife, underwater life and fashion. </p>.<p>During her recent visit to Tokyo, Saahiba spent hours inside TeamLab, an immersive experience centre, which she describes as a playground for adults. “I felt overstimulated from start to finish but in a nice way. There were colours, sounds and moving lights everywhere. I waded through water, saw my silly sketches being projected as artwork, and watched light patterns fall on my body,” says the 37-year-old.</p>.Older adults in India at 12% higher depression risk when children unemployed: Report.<p><strong>Fuelled by nostalgia</strong></p>.<p>For Niveditha S, 28, kitchen sets that feature everything from miniature roti makers to tiny spatulas and glasses, occupy a space in her home. “As a child, I would take on the roles of imaginary characters while pretending to cook using my kitchen set,” she recalls. <br>Dr Sugami Ramesh, clinical psychologist at a hospital on Bannerghatta Road, notes that nostalgia can offer a sense of comfort that people would want to dwell in. “Thus, they indulge in activities or purchase things that bring about that feeling,” she says.</p>.<p>Dhaval Krishna Chikane, founder and CEO of Fatcat Collectibles, has seen this firsthand. Dhaval, who is a collector himself, runs stores in Pune and Bengaluru, stocking everything from a Rs 169 Hot Wheels car to statues priced at Rs 10-14 lakh. His clients are largely adults in their 40s and 50s with a nostalgic connection to a character, film or television series. “Some of them may have watched a particular cartoon or movie with their family or childhood friends, and there are pieces in the store that can evoke a strong emotion,” he says.</p>.<p><strong>The joy of purchasing</strong></p>.<p>A year after he started working, Lokavishruth K, 25, began collecting Hot Wheels cars and Pokémon cards. “The first purchase happened when I was running an errand and spotted a Hot Wheels car. I immediately bought it,” he says. Now, he has six cars, all on display on his work desk. Alongside these, he also buys Pokémon cards regularly and currently owns 100 different ones. “It feels nice to buy these things at my will and as I please,” he says.</p>.<p>Dhruva Santosh, an information security analyst, finds happiness in building LEGO sets. His prized possession is a Luke Skywalker helmet from the LEGO Star Wars range. “I got it during a sale for Rs 7,000. But the time it takes to build justifies the price,” says the 26-year-old.</p>.<p>Sweekruthi Kaveripatnam, co-founder of Now Boarding Café, a board game café, has seen kidulting play out in a growing community. Since its opening in 2022, the café has gone from 200-300 visitors a month to 5,000 across two branches. “Customers spend nothing less than two and a half hours,” she says. </p>.<p>Dr Sugami observes that adults today are under increasing pressure to be responsible and productive. “Kidulting offers a way to manage emotional stress,” she says.</p>