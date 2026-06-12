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How nostalgia is driving 'kidulting' in Bengaluru

About 10 years ago, adult colouring books began to catch the fancy of everyone from amateur to seasoned artists.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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