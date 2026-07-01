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How residents of Cooke Town beat the black spot problem

The RWA has also brought in interventions to streamline the complaint management system related to garbage collection and dumping.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaSolid Waste ManagementRWA

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