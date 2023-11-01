How stars from other states became fluent in Kannada

For the past two years, actor Pooja Gandhi has been taking classes to learn to read and write Kannada. “Having lived in Karnataka for 17 years, I can speak the language fluently, but I never got the chance to learn to read and write. Two years ago, I decided to sign up for classes. I first learnt the basics, then moved on to a fifth grade teacher, and so on. I even joined a Kannada coaching class, where, in addition to language, I also learned other subjects in Kannada,” she elaborates. The actress comes from a Punjabi and Hindi speaking family.