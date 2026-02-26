<p>The massive fire that destroyed 21 shops in a three-storey commercial complex at Kumbarpet, off Avenue Road, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>was first noticed around 6.30 am on Wednesday. </p><p>Most of the 125 shops in the commercial building, Lakshmi Complex, were closed at that time. Fire officials suspect the blaze began in a fancy store on the first floor and spread rapidly due to highly inflammable materials such as perfumes and plastic goods stored in bulk. </p><p>Poor ventilation in the narrow building is said to have intensified the flames within minutes. The gutted shops sold fancy items, perfumes, toys, printing materials and hardware.</p>.<p>Shopkeepers and local residents tried to douse the fire themselves initially. When it did not come under control, they called the fire services. According to fire services, they were alerted about the blaze around 8.40 am.</p><p>As many as 14 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. </p><p>Firefighters battled the flames for more than eight hours and brought it under control around 4.30 pm. No casualty was reported. One worker from the fancy store sustained minor burns. </p><p>An electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.</p><p>This is the second fire incident in the locality in recent months, raising concerns over fire safety compliance. In August 2025, a family, including two children, died in a fire on the ground floor of a five-storey building in narrow Rajanna Lane at Nagarathpet.</p><p>Most shops here are located cheek by jowl, the roads are narrow and fire safety compliance is lacking. Traders and other stakeholders have repeatedly raised safety issues and demanded infrastructure upgrade.</p>