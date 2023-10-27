How to deal with metal contaminated produce?

Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (EMPRI) collected 400 samples from several supermarkets and retail stores in the city, to test the produce for heavy metals such as iron, cadmium, lead, and nickel. They ran tests on vegetables such as brinjal, tomato, capsicum, bean, carrot, green chilly, onion, potato, spinach and coriander and found that the level of contamination exceeded the permissible limits set by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Such contamination is due to the use of wastewater to grow vegetables, the EMPRI study states.