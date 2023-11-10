How to make the festive season stress-free for pets

Sudha Narayanan, founder of Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre, an animal protection organisation, says it is ideal to do two small walks rather than a long walk. This way, you can head back home immediately, if fireworks start going off in the middle of your walk. “Focus on keeping your pet’s mind calm. One can use medications to calm them down after consulting with a veterinarian,” she shares. Force-feeding them is not a good idea. It could agitate them further. “If they are completely off food for more than two days, visit the vet to understand if stress has triggered any other health issues,” she adds. She suggests creating comfortable hiding spaces for smaller animals like rabbits and guinea pigs.