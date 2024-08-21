Hoysala officers foil woman’s suicide attempt in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A hoysala team from KG Halli police station foiled a suicide attempt by a woman in her 30s on Sunday evening.
Patrolling officers attached to the KG police station received an alert about a woman sitting on the railway tracks in their station limits. Within seven minutes of receiving the information, two police officers reached the location and rescued the woman.
“Our officers on patrol duty went there, persuaded the woman to step away from the tracks, and counselled her,” an officer from the KG Halli station told DH. The policemen alerted the woman’s husband about the incident and summoned him to the location. The officers counselled the couple as it was a family dispute and sent them home.
According to the police, the woman was upset about her husband taking out his frustration on her, which he carried from his office.
Tired of his behavior, on Sunday, she walked from their house in Frazer Town and sat on the railway track in KG Halli, attempting suicide. A passerby saw her and informed the police.
Published 20 August 2024, 22:40 IST