Hub and spoke model in state for cardiac care in golden hour

Though the programme was announced in the budget, the details on its implementation were not made public. “We have witnessed that recently young people are increasingly suffering heart attacks. According to a study, 35 per cent of heart attack victims are in their 40s. The Health Department has taken a significant step forward in this regard with an objective to save as many lives as possible in case of heart attack and also to ensure treatment is provided within the golden hour,” said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during a press meet in the city on Tuesday.