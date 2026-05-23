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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Massive highway hoarding crashes in Hoskote due to heavy rain, winds

Large hoardings and gantries have come up illegally along highways leading into the city, but no action has been taken against such advertisers.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 21:25 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 21:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruhoardingHoskote

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