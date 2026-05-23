Massive highway hoarding crashes in Hoskote due to heavy rain, winds

<p>Bengaluru: A massive hoarding collapsed along the Hoskote toll highway near <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a> following heavy rain and gusty winds on Thursday, triggering fresh concerns over the unchecked spread of large advertisement structures in and around the city.</p>.<p>No injuries were reported, though the collapse caused panic among commuters and local residents.</p>.<p>Large hoardings and gantries have come up illegally along highways leading into the city, but no action has been taken against such advertisers.</p>.Karnataka Assembly passes bill allowing ULBs to regulate, charge for advertisements.<p>Billboards have also started appearing inside the city, featuring photographs of MLAs in an apparent attempt to pressure officials into granting permission.</p>.<p>Lack of approval and absence of adequate safety checks could lead to major disasters as enforcement remains weak.</p>.<p>The unchecked structures are also allegedly leading to revenue leakage.</p>.<p>The collapse comes amid repeated weather-related disruptions over the past few weeks, during which strong winds and heavy rain have damaged trees, electric poles and temporary structures.</p>