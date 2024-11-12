Human rights panel seeks report after Bengaluru cops accused of demanding bribe, sexual favours from rave party attendees

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has sought a report from Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda following allegations that crime branch officials sought sexual favours and demanded bribes from women who had attended a rave party busted in May this year. </p><p>In its order dated October 7, the commission, acting on a complaint from Vijay Dennis, the founder-president of Karnataka RTI Workers' Seva Samithi, sought a report by November 21. <em>DH</em> has reviewed a copy of the order. </p><p>Dennis had alleged that Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigators, instead of taking legal action, sought Rs 10 lakh in bribes, falsified medical reports, and sought sexual favours from women who were at the rave party. He also filed a separate complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta.</p><p>On the intervening night of May 19 and 20, the CCB raided GR Farmhouse in Hebbagodi, near Electronics City, and arrested five people. Among those arrested was Telugu actress Hema Kolla, who along with 85 others, had tested positive for narcotic substances, as per CCB officials. </p><p>Bannered 'VASU’S BIRTHDAY: Sunset to SunRise Victory', the party was hosted by L Vasu from Hyderabad. Following the raid, investigators detained 101 others and collected their blood samples to test for illicit drugs.</p>