bengaluru

Human rights panel seeks report after Bengaluru cops accused of demanding bribe, sexual favours from rave party attendees

In its order dated October 7, the commission, acting on a complaint from Vijay Dennis, the founder-president of Karnataka RTI Workers' Seva Samithi, sought a report by November 21.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 20:03 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 20:03 IST
