Hundreds gather at Bengaluru's MG Road to stand in 'solidarity with Palestine'

Bengaluru: Hundreds of people gathered at MG Road in central Bengaluru on Monday evening to pledge their solidarity with Palestine as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in West Asia rages on.
Police detained a few people, including Vinay Sreenivas of Bahutva Karnataka and Clifton D’Rozario from All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), who were gathered near the Rangoli Metro Art Center next to the MG Road Metro station between 4.45 and 5 pm as a preventive measure. However, police were caught unawares as scores of people began assembling on the other side of the stretch near Brigade Road.
Around 5.30 pm, hundreds of people from different parts of the city converged on the MG Road stretch between Brigade Road Junction and Canara Bank.
The crowd included hordes of young men and women, besides several elderly people, who gathered to oppose the 'atrocities being committed by Israel on Palestine'. Some carried wooden flag poles, others carried Palestinian flag stickers.
"The Israeli leaders, in the name of freedom, democracy, and secularism, are killing innocent people,” one of the young men said.
“Our stand is very clear: we oppose the oppression of innocent Muslims and Christians for the last 75 years.”
Another man, in his 30s, said: “This is a symbolic protest: going against the law of the land is not our aim. We want to highlight the atrocities being committed by Israel and the fake news spread by the mainstream media.”
A part of the crowd raised a few slogans before others talked them out of it, saying it was a “silent and symbolic” protest.
"All we want is for the killing to stop on both sides,” a woman in her 20s said.
Pro-Palestine supporters at a rally in Bengaluru's MG Road.
Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
Several people, who took part in the solidarity march, held placards with the slogans "Stop the Genocide”, "Gaza, We Are With You,” among others.
Police called in additional help to manage the crowd and the traffic during the peak hour.
A police officer who was at the spot said that no permission was granted before refusing to answer additional queries by DH.
Aishwarya Ravikumar, general secretary of the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), said it was "unfortunate" that in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, protestors standing up for Palestine were being detained and reprimanded by police.
"India has always stood with Palestine. In Bengaluru, we tried to bring people together who continue to stand in solidarity with Palestinians, no matter what people in power are trying to do. The genocide there has reached unprecedented levels which requires everyone’s support," she stated.
At least six protesters were detained and taken to the Ashoknagar police station before being released near MG Road.
Credit: DH Photo/SK Dinesh
At least six protesters were detained and taken to the Ashoknagar police station before being released. Eleven other protesters are currently being detained at the Cubbon Park police station and are likely to be released soon.
One of the key members of the team that organised the protest said police denied permission to hold a pro-Palestine demonstration on October 14 at Freedom Park, the only designated protest venue in Bengaluru.
"We submitted a letter to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Upparpet Sub-Division), seeking permission for a protest by 25 people. He orally declined to give permission, saying protests will not be permitted on this issue (Palestine)," the person told DH.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish was not immediately available for comment.
Police are also said to have declined permission to hold a protest at Johnson Market, Hosur Road.