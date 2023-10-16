Hundreds gather at Bengaluru's MG Road to stand in 'solidarity with Palestine'

Bengaluru: Hundreds of people gathered at MG Road in central Bengaluru on Monday evening to pledge their solidarity with Palestine as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in West Asia rages on.

Police detained a few people, including Vinay Sreenivas of Bahutva Karnataka and Clifton D’Rozario from All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), who were gathered near the Rangoli Metro Art Center next to the MG Road Metro station between 4.45 and 5 pm as a preventive measure. However, police were caught unawares as scores of people began assembling on the other side of the stretch near Brigade Road.

Around 5.30 pm, hundreds of people from different parts of the city converged on the MG Road stretch between Brigade Road Junction and Canara Bank.

The crowd included hordes of young men and women, besides several elderly people, who gathered to oppose the 'atrocities being committed by Israel on Palestine'. Some carried wooden flag poles, others carried Palestinian flag stickers.