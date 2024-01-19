Hunt on for man for touching woman inappropriately in Bengaluru

An unidentified man allegedly brushed against a woman inappropriately from behind at a hotel in Vijayanagar, West Bengaluru. The incident prompted the hotel cashier to file a complaint, leading the police to launch
a manhunt.
The incident occurred on December 30 at around 7:30 pm in a private hotel located in RPC Layout, Vijayanagar.
In a video that has surfaced online, the unidentified man is seen walking behind a woman who was standing at the counter. He brushes against her from behind, touching her inappropriately. The woman reacted immediately and expressed her opposition to the act. When she raised her voice, the suspect initially reacted, but as a crowd gathered, he fled the scene along with two friends who had been waiting outside the hotel.
S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the west division, said that since the victim refused to file a complaint, they recorded a statement from a person at the hotel and initiated an investigation. Girish stated, “We have identified the suspects, who are currently out of town. We will continue the investigation.”
Duo clapped, laughed
According to the complaint, when the suspect inappropriately touched the woman, the two men who were with him outside the hotel allegedly clapped and laughed at the act. When the crowd began to gather, all three of them fled the scene.
An FIR has been filed at the Vijayanagar police station under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.