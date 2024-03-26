JOIN US
Bengaluru: Husband's cricket betting habit pushes woman to suicide, alleges family

Last Updated 26 March 2024, 15:09 IST

Bengaluru: A woman who had died by suicide on March 18 was allegedly upset with her husband incurring huge losses over cricket betting, police said.

Ranjitha from Chitradurga was found hanging at her residence on March 18. In his complaint to the police, her father Venkatesh alleged that his son-in-law Darshan Babu, an assistant engineer in the Minor Irrigation Department in Hosadurga had debts over Rs one crore.

Venkatesh alleged Babu had the habit of betting in cricket, which led to the huge losses and eventually he was caught in a debt trap.

Their financial position took a downturn and Ranjitha constantly received phone calls from money-lenders. This made her take the extreme step, her father alleged.

The couple has a two-year-old son.

(Published 26 March 2024, 15:09 IST)
