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Hyderabad beats Bengaluru in ‘liveability’ index: New report

While factors such as housing and diversity pushed the rankings for Hyderabad, commute time and infrastructure pulled Bengaluru down to the second place.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 22:45 IST
BengaluruHyderabadKarnataka

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