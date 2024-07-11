Hyderabad firm to study feasibility of Tumakuru metro, 4 more double-deck flyovers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Namma Metro has awarded contracts for feasibility studies to extend the metro to Tumakuru and build four more double-deck flyovers under Phases 3 and 3A.
On June 29, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) chose Hyderabad-based infrastructure consultancy Aarvee Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt Ltd for these studies.
In February, the BMRCL invited open bids for consulting services to study the feasibility of extending the metro from northern Bengaluru's Madavara to Tumakuru under public-private partnership.
Initially, the state government planned four extensions (68 km) and one new line in Phase 4.
The extensions were Challaghatta-Bidadi (15 km), Silk Institute-Harohalli (24 km), Bommasandra-Attibele (11 km), and Madavara-Kunigal Cross (11 km). The new line was Kalena Agrahara-Kadugodi Tree Park via Jigani, Anekal, Attibele, Sarjapur, and Varthur (68 km).
Later, the government included the Madavara-Tumakuru extension (52.41 km).
The BMRCL has awarded the Tumakuru line contract to Aarvee Associates for Rs 1.25 crore and is still evaluating bids related to the three other extensions and the new line.
The feasibility studies will assess construction costs, traffic surveys, alignment, property acquisition and potential land acquisition hurdles.
Given the distance between Bengaluru and Tumakuru, a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) might be considered, a semi-high-speed railway line similar to the one being constructed between Delhi and Meerut. This would mean the metro stations would be built at longer distances (5-10 km).
Based on the feasibility studies, the government will approve or reject the proposed metro lines. If approved by both state and union governments, the BMRCL will proceed with a Detailed Project Report (DPR).
Separately, Aarvee Associates will study the feasibility of constructing metro/flyovers in four corridors.
Corridor 1 (29.2 km) will run from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal, and Corridor 2 (11.45 km) from Hosahalli to Kadabagere, both under Phase 3.
Corridor 3 (14 km) will run from Sarjapur to Iblur and Corridor 4 (2.45 km) Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block, both under Phase 3A.
These double-deckers aim to ease traffic congestion along new metro routes.
The BMRCL has built Bengaluru's first metro-flyover (3.36 km) from Ragigudda to Silk Board Junction.
