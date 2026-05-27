Bengaluru: Hydro ganja, MDMA worth Rs 2.40 crore seized by CCB

<p>Bengaluru: In two separate cases, officials from the J B Nagar police and the Central Crime Branch (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ccb">CCB</a>) cracked down on drug <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/smuggling">smuggling</a> and peddling attempts and recovered hydro ganja, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA</a> and ganja worth Rs 2.40 crore.</p>.<p>In the first case, police acted on information on May 22 that banned narcotics were being sold from a car with Kerala registration. A case was registered, and a raid led to the arrest of two suspects. Police also recovered 27 grams of MDMA, 1.272 kg of ganja and a car used in the crime. The recovery was valued at Rs 4 lakh.</p>.MDMA, hydro ganja worth Rs 20 crore seized in Bengaluru.<p>Separately, on May 21, CCB officials acted on information that three boxes containing narcotics had arrived at the Foreign Post Office under the jurisdiction of the KG Nagar police station.</p>.<p>A raid was conducted and three boxes containing 3.312 kg of hydro ganja, which had arrived from abroad, were seized.</p>.<p>The recovered narcotics were valued at Rs 1.16 crore. A case has been registered at the Kempegowda Nagar police station to track down the three individuals who ordered the drugs.</p>.<p>The total value of the seized narcotics was Rs 1.20 crore, with the market value nearly double that.</p>