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Bengaluru: Hydro ganja, MDMA worth Rs 2.40 crore seized by CCB

A raid was conducted and three boxes containing 3.312 kg of hydro ganja, which had arrived from abroad, were seized.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:45 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:45 IST
India NewsBengaluruganjaMDMACCB

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