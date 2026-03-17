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Hydro ganja worth Rs 39 lakh seized at Bengaluru airport

According to officials, the contraband was cleverly concealed inside a photo frame kept in the passenger’s checked-in baggage.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 21:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKempegowda International AirportCrimeDrugsganja

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