<p>Bengaluru: Customs officials at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA) have seized 1.125 kg of hydro ganja valued at Rs 39.37 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Bangkok on March 14.</p>.Mangaluru: Police seize 1.1 kg ganja, two arrested.<p>According to officials, the contraband was cleverly concealed inside a photo frame kept in the passenger’s checked-in baggage. During inspection, customs officials detected the narcotic substance and seized it.</p>.<p>The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the drugs.</p>