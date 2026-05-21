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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'I am cockroach' t-shirts make guest appearance at Youth Congress protest over NEET in Bengaluru

The Cockroach Janata Party has gained much attraction online d million of views and followers within days of launch for its online commentary and digital presence.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:23 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruNEETTrendingCockroach

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