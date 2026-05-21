'I am cockroach' t-shirts make guest appearance at Youth Congress protest over NEET in Bengaluru

<p>The much talked about 'cockroach' made an appearance at the Youth Congress members' stir over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam in Bengaluru on Thursday, much to the amusement of CM Siddaramaiah and other leaders at the venue. </p><p>The protest meet was attended by the Karnataka chief minister, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala, along with ministers and senior leaders at Freedom Park. </p>.Three trademark applications filed for 'Cockroach Janta Party' name.<p>During the protest, Siddaramaiah and Surjewala, along with other leaders, released a T-shirt captioned "PM is compromised", while some leaders were also seen holding T-shirts with the caption "I am cockroach".</p><p>This comes amid growing attention around a satirical political outfit Cockroach Janata Party, that had attracted million of views and followers within days of launch for its online commentary and digital presence. </p><p>In related news, three separate trademark applications have been filed seeking rights over the name Cockroach Janata Party, official records showed.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>