Independence Day: ‘Be my guest’ campaign launched

A number of civil society, secular and democratic groups have jointly launched a national campaign —#MereGharAaKeToDekho (Visit My Home, Be My Guest) — to break the barriers of religion, caste, and location. The campaign is being launched on August 15.
Through the campaign, the groups aim to counter the “othering” of people based on common biases, including class, caste, religion, sexual orientation, language, ethnicity, region, and disability.
A statement from the organisers said those taking part in the campaign will visit the house of someone from another community or identity and spend time with them. “The effort is to spread the word of love and make this Independence Day more meaningful by celebrating our diversity with a chance to foster mutual understanding and respect,” the release said.
In Karnataka, the campaign is called ‘Teredide Mane O Baa Athithi’, inspired by Kannada writer Kuvempu’s poem. Apart from meeting new people and conversing with them, the campaign will also include public events. The campaign will be on till January 30, 2024.