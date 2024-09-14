The Saturday Story | I hit the road as a food delivery agent... Guess how much I made?

The restaurant was 450 metres away but I rode longer because Church Street is one-way. There was no parking around the restaurant, so I parked my bike at a distance and walked back. After climbing two flights of stairs, I arrived at my pick-up location, an outlet famous for grilled chicken, and confirmed that on the app by swiping right. I identified myself and told the cashier the order number. He handed me a brown package and I swiped right to say I had picked up the order. I put the food inside my office backpack. I would need to work for two days to receive a food delivery bag and a jersey from the company. I would also need to pay for it.