'Regret my support for NEET': Sharan Prakash Patil

<p>The under graduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical courses was held on May 3, only to be cancelled because of a paper leak.</p>.<p>Over 1.2 lakh students were impacted in Karnataka, a state that has among the highest number of medical seats. The fiasco has revived Karnataka’s demand for NEET to be scrapped. </p><p>Rashmi Belur sits with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for a conversation on the test which is in the eye of a storm. </p>.<p><strong>Are you against NEET or the way it is being conducted?</strong></p>.<p>No, we’re not against NEET. We’re against the way it is being conducted. There’s one or the other issue every year. I was the one who petitioned the union government, during my first term as medical education minister, for a common entrance test to reduce pressure on students who appeared for multiple entrance tests. I now regret my support. </p>.<p><strong>Before NEET, Karnataka saw medical seat-blocking scams. What’s the guarantee that it won’t happen again, if NEET is scrapped?</strong> </p>.<p>We’ve overcome all such faults in the system. There’s no question of seat blocking. All seats will be filled by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) through counselling. No seat will go back to college managements. Even management quota seats will be filled through KEA. Now, what corrections has the union government done?</p>.<p><strong>Wasn’t NEET implemented based on a Supreme Court order and the resultant law passed by Parliament?</strong></p>.<p>Yes. But the union government can still amend the National Medical Commission Bill and give the responsibility of conducting entrance tests for medical courses to the respective states, by scrapping NEET.</p>.<p><strong>Why can’t states move the Supreme Court?</strong></p>.<p>We’ve already passed a resolution (against NEET) in the Legislative Assembly and Council, which was sent to the union government. We’re examining other options, too. We’ll discuss with like-minded lawmakers in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Telangana, which are also facing the brunt of NEET. Karnataka will take the lead in gathering opinions of southern states and discuss the next course of action. We can place a request before the Supreme Court. But when various people made appeals, the apex court did not entertain them.</p>.<p><strong>Do you think the CBI inquiry will provide justice to students?</strong></p>.<p>We have no trust in the CBI investigation, which has been ordered to cover up the issue. If the union government was really concerned about the future of lakhs of aspiring doctors, it would have ordered a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe.</p>.<p><strong>You’re also demanding Union Education Minister Dharmanedra Pradhan’s resignation.</strong></p>.<p>I still stick to that. Pradhan should resign or PM Modi should sack him. I demand that the PM address the nation and spell out corrective measures that will be taken. This issue concerns the future of 23 lakh youngsters. At least four students died by suicide after the May 3 NEET got cancelled. No action has been initiated against anybody in the union government although such instances are recurring every year. We strongly suspect the role of some big people in BJP and that there’s huge money involved.</p>.<p><strong>What about suspicion that coaching centres are behind the paper leak?</strong></p>.<p>These coaching institutions not only charge high fees, but they’re also misleading students. There’s a need to regulate them in the state. I’ll discuss this with the minister for school education and literacy and that of higher education. If necessary, we’ll amend the Karnataka Education Act to tackle coaching centres.</p>.<p><strong>What’s your advice on conducting a fool-proof exam?</strong></p>.<p>First, marks scored in class 12 should also be considered while declaring ranks, instead of only NEET scores. Second, there should be a (computer) system-based setting of question paper. Question papers should be distributed digitally 15 minutes before the exam. It’s a big joke that even in this age, the National Testing Agency depends on physical paper-setting. We’re ready to give them some advice, but they think they’re super intelligent.</p>.<p><strong>The NTA is taking NEET-UG to computer-based test mode.</strong></p>.<p>I don’t think they have the capacity to conduct computer-based exams. Without taking states into confidence, they cannot handle it.</p>.<p><strong>What’s your message to students who will now attempt NEET re-exam on June 21?</strong></p>.<p>I really don’t know how students are tolerating this nonsense. I appeal to all students not to be disheartened. Every problem has a solution. Prepare well and face this situation. We will fight for students and see what course correction can be done. </p>