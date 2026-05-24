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'Regret my support for NEET': Sharan Prakash Patil

Rashmi Belur sits with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for a conversation on the test which is in the eye of a storm.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:11 IST
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Sharan Prakash Patil
Sharan Prakash Patil
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaNEET

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