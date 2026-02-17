<p>Bengaluru: A 36-year-old woman has alleged that a group of unidentified men abused her using sexual advances in full public view near a hotel in Indiranagar.<br><br>According to the FIR registered by the police, the complainant, an employee of a private company, had come for dinner to Chickpet Donne Biryani hotel in Indiranagar along with her male friend when a group of men came in a car and began passing obscene comments without any provocation. Shocked over the incident, she tried to escape from the spot. However, the men used vulgar remarks and made sexual advances by saying, “How you want to f*** me” and “I wanna feel you”, causing her humiliation.</p>.Children at risk as parents flout two-wheeler safety norms in Bengaluru.<p>When she objected to it, the accused allegedly surrounded her and continued the abuse before threatening her that they would move their car on her. As she attempted to leave the spot in an auto, they reportedly blocked her way and pushed her too.<br><br>The Indiranagar police have registered a case and launched manhunt. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera and a couple of girls were also inside the car, the police said.</p>