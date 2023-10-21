ICC World Cup: Aussies in town!

Bengaluru: On Friday evening, a group of friends sporting rich yellow kurtas, white bottoms, and sneakers walked along Church Street.
Aussies Tim Andrews, Karla and Mark Hurst, Atchara Konggal, and Daniel Smith, had flown down from the Kangaroo land to have a mix of cricketing excitement as well as exploration of India. They will be travelling across the country to watch the World Cup games.
"In Australia, we go to different games in different states. So, we thought we'd come to the World Cup. It was hard to get tickets, but we've been planning this for a while," Tim, who lives in Bengaluru, told DH.
One of them will be flying to Agra and Jaipur, while another will be going to Varanasi with a friend to explore the scenic spots there. The rest of the group will be returning to Australia on November 1 after watching Australia play New Zealand on October 28 in Dharamshala.