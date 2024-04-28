Ice cream not delivered: Consumer court orders Swiggy to pay Rs 5,000 compensation to Bengaluru customer

A consumer court in Bengaluru ordered Swiggy to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a customer for not delivering an ice cream ordered last year using the food delivery app, Bar&Bench reported.
The customer had ordered an ice cream called 'Nutty Death by Chocolate' using the Swiggy mobile app on January 26, 2023, from Cream Stone Ice Cream in Bengaluru.
The ice cream was not delivered to the customer, however, was marked delivered on the app after it was picked up by the delivery agent.
The customer approached the consumer forum for relief as the refund amount was not paid by Swiggy.
"We are of the considered view that the complainant has proved that there is a deficiency of service on the part of the OP [Opposite party/Swiggy) since OP has not refunded the amount paid by the complainant though the ordered product has not been delivered to the complainant. The said acts of the OP amounts to deficiency of service and also unfair trade practice," the consumer forum said.
The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Redressal Commission also told Swiggy to refund Rs 187 which was paid by the customer while ordering the ice cream, the publication stated.
Swiggy before the forum stood its ground that as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, it was only an intermediary between the customer and third-party restaurants or merchants and was protected from liability.
Swiggy stated that it should not be held liable for any kind of mistake done by its delivery agent, and the platform was not in a position to check whether an order has been delivered or not, especially after it has been marked as delivered on the app.
The bench comprising President Vijaykumar M Pawale, V Anuradha and Renukadevi Deshpande while analysing the case, noted that the customer had sent a legal notice to Swiggy, and it has failed to respond to it.
Swiggy’s contention under the Information Technology Act was rejected by the consumer court and the bench observed that the said exemption was limited to the dissemination of information and not applicable to the sale of goods and services.
The allegations against Swiggy for deficiency of service and unfair trade practices stood proven, as stated by the consumer court.
Earlier, the customer demanded for Rs 10,000 compensation and Rs 7,500 as litigation charges, which the consumer court claimed to be exorbitant.
Hence the court ordered Swiggy to refund the customer an amount of Rs 187, a compensation of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 as litigation charges.