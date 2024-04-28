Ice cream not delivered: Consumer court orders Swiggy to pay Rs 5,000 compensation to Bengaluru customer

A consumer court in Bengaluru ordered Swiggy to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to a customer for not delivering an ice cream ordered last year using the food delivery app, Bar&Bench reported.

The customer had ordered an ice cream called 'Nutty Death by Chocolate' using the Swiggy mobile app on January 26, 2023, from Cream Stone Ice Cream in Bengaluru.

The ice cream was not delivered to the customer, however, was marked delivered on the app after it was picked up by the delivery agent.

The customer approached the consumer forum for relief as the refund amount was not paid by Swiggy.

"We are of the considered view that the complainant has proved that there is a deficiency of service on the part of the OP [Opposite party/Swiggy) since OP has not refunded the amount paid by the complainant though the ordered product has not been delivered to the complainant. The said acts of the OP amounts to deficiency of service and also unfair trade practice," the consumer forum said.