If Bengaluru water crisis persists in May, BWSSB to turn to Hesaraghatta   

Bengaluru: The BWSSB will pump water from the Hesaraghatta lake in the city outskirts to meet Bengaluru's water needs.
Commencement of the project, however, will hinge on the demand during May.
BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V, who inspected the Hesaraghatta lake on Wednesday, said the waterbody has 0.3 tmcft of water and the groundwater levels around the area is also healthy. The resource is adequate to pump 10 MLD of water, Manohar added.
"There is also a BWSSB pumping station at Hesaraghatta, which could be used to pump out water," he noted.
"This would ensure supply through the pumping network to areas connected to the Hesaraghatta pumping station. Supplies will also be ensured to other places and through water tankers,” he added.
While officials are asked to be prepared, Manohar said water will be pumped only if there is a shortage in May. “Our aim is to ensure that there is no shortage of water in Bengaluru even in May,” he said.
Arkavathi and Vrishabhavathi valleys need revival
BWSSB boss Ramprasath Manohar V said encroachments must be removed from the Arkavathi and Vrishabhavathi valleys and it should be revived to ensure better water management.
Manohar, who launched the ‘Triple R’ campaign, said encroachments in these valleys impact the water flow. The 'Triple R' project aims at making Bengaluru water surplus by July 2026. It has the three aspects of reviving Arkavathi and Vrishabhavathi, recharging the ground with rainwater, and reviving 185 lakes in the city.
'Proud Bengalureans'
The BWSSB also urged city residents to practise proper rainwater harvesting methods, where excess water is allowed into the ground via recharge pits. The board will name those doing rainwater harvesting as 'Proud Bengalureans' as a way of encouraging citizens to conserve water.
“We have already taken steps to rejuvenate lakes,” Manohar said. “We are filling some of them with treated water. The measures will definitely yield results.”
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:09 IST)