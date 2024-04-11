If Bengaluru water crisis persists in May, BWSSB to turn to Hesaraghatta   

Bengaluru: The BWSSB will pump water from the Hesaraghatta lake in the city outskirts to meet Bengaluru's water needs.

Commencement of the project, however, will hinge on the demand during May.

BWSSB chairman Ramprasath Manohar V, who inspected the Hesaraghatta lake on Wednesday, said the waterbody has 0.3 tmcft of water and the groundwater levels around the area is also healthy. The resource is adequate to pump 10 MLD of water, Manohar added.

"There is also a BWSSB pumping station at Hesaraghatta, which could be used to pump out water," he noted.