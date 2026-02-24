<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> on Tuesday (February 24, 2026) reprimanded Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ranveer-singh">Ranveer Singh</a> for mimicking a female deity (Chavundi Daiva) portrayed by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty in the movie <em>Kantara Chapter-1</em>.</p><p>“You (petitioner) were speaking of a deity. If you don’t know what it is, you should study and then speak. You can’t call it a female ghost. That is not correct. You have no right to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments. Will your apology take back all the words and actions? Internet never forgets,” Justice M Nagaprasanna orally observed while directing the police not to take coercive steps against the actor till next hearing, scheduled for Monday (March 2, 2026).</p><p>During the hearing, the court orally said, “If you (the petitioner) are a star no worries. You be that. Whenever a statement comes of a particular region, you can’t be loose-tongued at all…You have definitely hurt the sentiments of people.”</p>.Ranveer Singh-Kantara mimicry row | Bengaluru advocate files police complaint against actor for hurting religious sentiments.<p>Ranveer Singh has filed the petition challenging the case registered against him by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru for his act. </p><p>The incident happened on November 21, 2025, during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. On stage, Ranveer was thanking everyone for giving him an opportunity to promote his upcoming movie <em>Dhurandhar</em>. He appreciated the acting skills of Rishab Shetty and allegedly mimicked Rishab's character portraying the female deity in <em>Kantara Chapter-1</em>.</p><p>The advocate admitted that Ranveer had been reckless and had sought an apology immediately after coming to know of the importance of Chavundi Daiva whom he had mimicked and called it as a female ghost. He further said that, upon a private complaint, the court concerned sought a report from the jurisdictional police and referred the crime for investigation.</p><p>The petition stated that Ranveer had no intention of harming any religious/cultural sentiments, but it was only appreciation and commendation of Rishab Shetty’s performance. According to the petitioner, the video clip recorded at the IFFI fails to disclose any malicious mental element to create disharmony or disorder between two religions or community of people by registering a crime for offence under sections 196, 299 and 302 of BNS.</p>